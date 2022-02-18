Ex-Baroka star finds new home at D’General FC

Former Baroka FC defender Tshepiso Lietsisa has joined Free State-based ABC Motsepe League outfit D’General FC.

Lesedi FM’s radio personality and D’General FC owner Nyakallo Leine, popularly known as Ba2cada, has confirmed that the club has acquired the services of Lietsisa.

According to Ba2cada, the 28-year-old defender has undoubtedly showed great potential that convinced the technical team to sign him. Lietsisa has also featured for Maluti FET, Witbank Spurs and Mthatha Bucks.

There is so much that is expected from the left-back, as the club wants to reinforce its defence. “His tactical knowledge of the nature of being a defender will play a critical role in performing well on defence,” said the club on Thursday.

D’General FC are currently sitting on top of the table in Stream A with 23 points. The Botshabelo-based club will go head-to-head with the Clever Boys FC on Saturday at Kaizer Sebothelo Stadium. Kick-off is at 3pm.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author