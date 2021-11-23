FIFA set to issue verdict over Bafana Bafana’s outcry

Johannesburg – The highest football governing body will today announce a verdict over the complaint lodged by SAFA, after Bafana Bafana were “robbed” as proclaimed by country’s football federation in their bid to advance to the next round of the 2022 FIFA world cup qualifiers.

This comes after a controversial penalty was awarded to Ghana, when they advanced to the next round, by defeating Bafana with 1-0.

Safa lodged a formal complaint with Fifa and is hoping the result will be reversed and the match replayed, as it was the same with Bafana against Senegal in 2017.

FIFA will make a ruling on whether Bafana can replay the Group G fixture against the Black Stars.

South Africans have high hopes of heading to the World Cup after long spell of over almost a decade since Bafana last appeared in the tournament when they were hosts in 2010.

All this will depend on the Fifa disciplinary committee ruling in SA’s favour today.

Safa sent filed documents to the world federation which also included a report by former Fifa referee Andile “Ace” Ncobo.

Ncobo said in the report 90.9% of the incorrect decisions, of which there were an unusually high proportion, made by Ndiaye went against Bafana.

He said this proves the game was,“unlawfully manipulated” and that, in terms of Fifa rules, the result of a 1-0 win to Ghana should be made null and void.

