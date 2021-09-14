Ghana dismiss head coach Akonnor and assistant coaches

Johannesburg – Ghana Football Association has dismissed their head coach Charles Akonnor and his assistant coaches, Patrick Greveraars and David Duncan following a string of poor results in World Cup qualifiers.

The sacking comes after Ghana suffered an unexpected 1-0 loss to Bafana Bafana last week Monday, at the FNB Stadium.

A late strike from Bongokuhle Hlongwane wrapped up all the points and enabled Bafana to take over the first position in Group C, surpassing Ghana with four points for each national football team.

The Black Stars said the dismissal of coaches occurred following two analayzed reports to terminate its relationship with coaches.

“The Ghana Football Executive Council has taken a decision to terminate the appointment of Black Stars Coach Charles Akonnor and his two Assistants with immediate effect.”

This follows the receipt of the Technical Report from the Head Coach of the Senior National Team and the report from the Black Stars Management Committee following Ghana’s Group G World Cup qualifying matches against Ethiopia and South Africa,” a statement read.

Ghana released the bombshell update on their Twitter account on Monday evening confirming the expulsion of three headmen.

GFA part ways with Charles Akonnor & Assistants https://t.co/HfMXUjaTXE — Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) September 13, 2021

Under the steward leadership of Akonnor, the Black Stars only secured a narrow win over Ethiopia, and the national team expressed their dissatisfaction from Akonnor following this result.

Ghana have four games left that will decide their fate if they will advance to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Akonnor who is a former captain of Ghana, served only a year to lead the national team.

He was appointed in 2021 to replace the Kwesi Appiah after the Ghana FA dissolved all technical teams of the national teams.

In May this year, Ghanian fans were unpleased with the decision made by Ghanian Football Association to appoint Patrick Greveraars as the second assistant coach to assist Akonnor.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba