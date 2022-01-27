Ghana sack head coach following disastrous knock-out in Afcon

Johannesburg – Ghana Football Association (GFA) have sensationally sacked the Serbian Milovan Rajevac, after the national team was humiliated in the group stage when they failed to progress to the last 16 of the African Cup of Nation (Afcon).

The Black Stars were booted out of the tournament after they were thrashed by Comoros during the group stage, with a late strike by Comoros’ talisman Ahmed Mogni when he pulled a beautiful finisher in the 85th minute to settle the scoreline 3-2.

On Wednesday, Ghana’s football association confirmed an announcement pertaining Rajevac’s sacking on their website.

“The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has decided to part ways with Black Stars Coach Milovan Rajevac,” read an issued statement.

According to GFA, the football federation received a report from the technical team led by the expelled coach that justified reasons for Ghana’s early exit from the Afcon.

“The Executive Council after considering the three reports and engagements with key stakeholders has decided to end its relationship with Coach Milovan Rajevac and also decided that the Black Stars Management Committee be reconstituted,” GFA clarified.

Ghana finished bottom of their group at the tournament, having claimed just one point from their draw with Gabon and lost to Morocco and Comoros.

