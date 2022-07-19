Graeme Smith appointed commissioner for SA’s T20 league

Former Proteas captain Graeme Smith has been appointed the commissioner of South Africa’s new T20 league.

Smith will oversee all aspects and develop what is anticipated to be a dynamic brand to showcase the strength of South African cricket.

Cricket SA (CSA) said in a statement on Tuesday that Smith has a clear understanding of the sport, having worked as a player, captain and commentator.

Smith said he is extremely honoured to be entrusted with leading this exciting venture.

“I am deeply committed to South African cricket and happy to serve the game as best as I can. I am also excited about the opportunity to deliver the new league which I believe will be an extremely competitive product,” said Smith.

The CEO of CSA, Pholetsi Moleki, said: “I have worked closely with Smith during his role as DoC [director of cricket] and believe he is the perfect candidate to lead this chapter of South African cricket.

“His expert understanding of local and international cricketing environments will ensure the league delivers a thrilling product that will change cricket for the better.”

