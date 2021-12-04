VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Sport

Hard-hitting Cruz ‘may cause upset’

By Nompilo Zulu
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 20: Gervonta Davis poses for members of the media at the weigh-ins for the April 21st Showtime Championship Boxing card at the Barclays Center on April 20, 2018 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Edward Diller/Getty Images)

Johannesburg – Top local boxing trainer Harry Ramagoadi-Manaka believes the hard-hitting fighter Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz will pose a big threat to the unbeaten great American boxing idol Gervonta “Tank” Davis when the duo clash at Staples Centre in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Davis, the unbeaten five-time world champion and the boxing’s hottest property, will defend his World Boxing Association (WBA) lightweight belt against the hard-punching Cruz.

Davis has held multiple world titles in three weight classes including WBA (regular) lightweight, WBA (regular) junior welterweight, IBF super featherweight, and WBA super featherweight twice.

The 23-year-old Cruz comes to the contest as a substitute, replacing Rolando “Rolly” Romero, who was pulled out from the event after allegations of sexual assault.

The challenger is an underdog when looking at Davis’ ring credentials, however,  Ramagoadi-Manaka, who spent most of his fighting days in Britain, believes Cruz could pull off an upset against the champion.

Although the former SA champion backs Davis as a firm favourite to knock out Cruz in the late rounds, he believes the challenger can pull the thunder under the champion’s nose.

“The challenger will definitely test Davis’ ring craft but his nickname is Pitbull, and you know when a pitbull bites, it takes a big chunk, so Cruz will throw those big blows … then we can witness an upset,” he said.

