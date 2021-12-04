Hard-hitting Cruz ‘may cause upset’

Johannesburg – Top local boxing trainer Harry Ramagoadi-Manaka believes the hard-hitting fighter Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz will pose a big threat to the unbeaten great American boxing idol Gervonta “Tank” Davis when the duo clash at Staples Centre in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Davis, the unbeaten five-time world champion and the boxing’s hottest property, will defend his World Boxing Association (WBA) lightweight belt against the hard-punching Cruz.

Davis has held multiple world titles in three weight classes including WBA (regular) lightweight, WBA (regular) junior welterweight, IBF super featherweight, and WBA super featherweight twice.

The 23-year-old Cruz comes to the contest as a substitute, replacing Rolando “Rolly” Romero, who was pulled out from the event after allegations of sexual assault.

The challenger is an underdog when looking at Davis’ ring credentials, however, Ramagoadi-Manaka, who spent most of his fighting days in Britain, believes Cruz could pull off an upset against the champion.

Although the former SA champion backs Davis as a firm favourite to knock out Cruz in the late rounds, he believes the challenger can pull the thunder under the champion’s nose.

“The challenger will definitely test Davis’ ring craft but his nickname is Pitbull, and you know when a pitbull bites, it takes a big chunk, so Cruz will throw those big blows … then we can witness an upset,” he said.

