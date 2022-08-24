‘I wish I could have all the good players Sundowns are buying now, I had Ramagalela’

Former Bafana Bafana and Al-Ahly coach, Pitso Mosimane, says that he wished that he could have had the same top notch players that Mamelodi Sundowns have bought now, when he was at the helm.

The erstwhile Sundowns coach was responding to a question that was posed to him regarding his impression of the new PSL season so far.

“I also wish that when I was there, I could have the squad that they have now, I did not have that. I had Ramagalela and them, now it’s paradise. You have to understand that there’s the African Super League and you know the president of Sundowns when it comes to this space, there’s also the CAF Champions League, and even the local PSL league, maybe they are beefing up to that level, that’s my opinion with this talent that they have and this squad,” said Mosimane.

Mosimane also weighed in on what he has seen since the beginning of the new season. PSL clubs have played four or five rounds of matches and the erstwhile Bafana coach has mentioned that Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs can do well on the continent.

“From the little I have seen in the new season is that I have realised that both Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs have the capacity to really do well in the continent. They played in the CAF finals against Berkane SC (Pirates) and Chiefs against Al Ahly recently. Sundowns will dominate for obvious reasons, – they have enough talent and players. Pirates and Chiefs too have the resources,” he added.

“We cannot know much about the new CAF Super League, so we cannot shoot it down and say that it will not work and then later have a humble pie. The right thing is to ask what benefits can we get out of it. The benefits are the financial resources that come with this tournament. Africa needs money and let us be honest about that and this will be good for football and write-up articles for journalists and the media. I support it – I am a coach and I need to get paid – this will be more possible when the teams are earning more money,” Mosimane explained further.

“Big clubs with big budgets can play in those spaces because you will need about 30 players. I would ask a coach or a club boss whether the CAF Champions League, which puts you in the Fifa Club World Cup, is more important that the CAF Super league? I am talking about the benefits thereafter. For me as a coach, the experience of being in the Fifa Club World Cup is so big – you play against the world and everybody is there at the matches, it’s always full house. So, do I want that (Fifa Club World Cup) or do I want this one because it’s paying me a little bit more?” he asked.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here