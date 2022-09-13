E-edition
Kaizer Chiefs star player ‘Mshini’ mourns death of his father

By Mbalenhle Zuma
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 06: Nkosingiphile Ngcobo of Kaizer Chiefs during the DStv Premiership match between Royal AM and Kaizer Chiefs at Chatsworth Stadium on August 06, 2022 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs’ Nkosingiphile “Mshini” Ngcobo is on compassionate leave following the death of his father on Friday.

Amakhosi made the announcement via a short statement on Monday, confirming that the Pietermaritzburg-born player had been given time off to be with his family.

“It saddens us to announce the passing of Khanyisani Nimrod Ngcobo, Nkosingiphile ‘Mshini’ Ngcobo’s beloved father.”

The midfielder will not be considered for selection in the next few games, starting with Amakhosi’s clash against SuperSport United at the FNB Stadium on Saturday evening.

