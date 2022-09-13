Kaizer Chiefs star player ‘Mshini’ mourns death of his father

Kaizer Chiefs’ Nkosingiphile “Mshini” Ngcobo is on compassionate leave following the death of his father on Friday.

Amakhosi made the announcement via a short statement on Monday, confirming that the Pietermaritzburg-born player had been given time off to be with his family.

“It saddens us to announce the passing of Khanyisani Nimrod Ngcobo, Nkosingiphile ‘Mshini’ Ngcobo’s beloved father.”

It saddens us to announce the passing of Khanyisani Nimrod Ngcobo; Nkosingiphile 'Mshini' Ngcobo’s beloved father. He passed away on Friday 9 September. Our thoughts are with Mshini and his family and friends during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/BFy9EZF3BH — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) September 12, 2022

The midfielder will not be considered for selection in the next few games, starting with Amakhosi’s clash against SuperSport United at the FNB Stadium on Saturday evening.

