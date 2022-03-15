Lewis Hamilton honours his mother’s legacy

Legendary Formula 1 race driver Lewis Hamilton wants to honour his mother, by adopting her maiden surname and be known officially as Lewis Hamilton Larbalestier.

Hamilton revealed this at the 2022 Dubai Expo ahead of his contest for a record eight Formula 1 world championship at the weekend,.

“I’m really proud of my family’s name, Hamilton, none of you might know that my mom’s name is Larbalestier and I am just about to put that in my name,” said the 37-year-old race driver.

“I don’t fully understand the idea that when people get married, the woman loses their name.”

Hamilton’s mother Carmen Larbalestier, now Lockhart, separated from Hamilton’s father when the future F1 world champion was two years old. Hamilton grew up with his father and stepmother.

Asked when the name change could be complete, he shared: “Hopefully soon, I don’t know if it will be this weekend, but we are working on it.”

