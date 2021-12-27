REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Sport

Limping Proteas plummet down the rankings in 2021

By Thomas Lethoba
Cricket South Africa. Picture: Twitter @OfficialProteas

Johannesburg – It was supposed to be the last chance saloon for the Proteas to climb the ladder during the T20 World Cup and make a historical achievement by ending 2021 on a higher note, however, things went south for the cricket team.

South Africa’s hope to walk victoriously in this year’s 2021 T20 World Cup came to a heartbreaking end after they failed to qualify for the semifinals.

Following their failure to reach the semis, Mark Boucher’s side downgraded to number six in the Cricket ICC’s world rankings.

After their poor performance at the World Cup, Boucher lamented the club’s exit as a ‘bitter pill to swallow’.

“It’s a bitter pill to swallow. We played some really good cricket throughout this campaign, cricket under a lot of pressure, especially after losing our first game,” said Boucher over South Africa’s unfortunate exit.

In the build-up to the T20, the Proteas were on seven consecutive wins with T20 series whitewashes against West Indies, Ireland, and Sri Lanka.

Then an early campaign batting collapse stunted the campaign as South Africa suffered a five-wicket loss to Australia.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes