Limping Proteas plummet down the rankings in 2021

Johannesburg – It was supposed to be the last chance saloon for the Proteas to climb the ladder during the T20 World Cup and make a historical achievement by ending 2021 on a higher note, however, things went south for the cricket team.

South Africa’s hope to walk victoriously in this year’s 2021 T20 World Cup came to a heartbreaking end after they failed to qualify for the semifinals.

Following their failure to reach the semis, Mark Boucher’s side downgraded to number six in the Cricket ICC’s world rankings.

"A bittersweet ending for us. We achieved what we wanted to by winning the game but we obviously didn't win it well enough. We gave it our all with the bat and we were largely good with the ball" – #Proteas captain Temba Bavuma#ENGvSA #T20WorldCup #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/VPVUWKa5ry — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) November 6, 2021

After their poor performance at the World Cup, Boucher lamented the club’s exit as a ‘bitter pill to swallow’.

“It’s a bitter pill to swallow. We played some really good cricket throughout this campaign, cricket under a lot of pressure, especially after losing our first game,” said Boucher over South Africa’s unfortunate exit.

In the build-up to the T20, the Proteas were on seven consecutive wins with T20 series whitewashes against West Indies, Ireland, and Sri Lanka.

Then an early campaign batting collapse stunted the campaign as South Africa suffered a five-wicket loss to Australia.

