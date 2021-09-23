Makhaya Ntini lands new job ahead of T20 World Cup

Johannesburg- Former Proteas bowler Makhaya Ntini has recently landed a new job ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Ntini has been added to the SuperSport TV roster, as one of the commentators for the upcoming cricket event.

The former bowler has previously worked as a commentator at SABC but unfortunately, the SABC couldn’t broadcast all the cricket matches.

Ntini will be able to commentate for his fans all across South Africa on a regular basis.

Mfuneko Ngam and Monde Zondeki who are also former Protea bowlers will also be joining Ntini as SuperSport TV commentators.

The trio of former Proteas fast bowlers are most likely to be heard commentating again during the T20 World Cup which is set to start on the 23rd of October 2021 at the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

