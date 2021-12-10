Manqoba Mngqithi holds edge in Tshwane Derby

Johannesburg – Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi elaborated on how Masandawana are preparing to claim another victory against their arch-rivals when the two Pretoria giants meet on Saturday, 11 December.

Saturday’s derby meeting will be the second league match for the Tshwane-based clubs as they will again lock horns for the DStv premiership.

⚽ SuperSport United vs Mamelodi Sundowns

📆 11 December

⏰ 20H15

🏟 Lucas Moripe Stadium

🏆 DStv Premiership

📺 SS 202

— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) December 10, 2021

In their previous meeting, both sides shared the spoils with 2-2 draw, after Matsatsantsa-a-Pitori came with guns blazing to equalise.

Mnqithi seeks to improve the fortunes of Masandawana, as the moving train of the Chloorkop earmark to continue with their winning streak.

“We must just play to guard against anxiety, guard against a little bit of arrogance to think that we deserved to win the previous match so naturally we are entitled to win this one, there is no game that we are entitled to win, we must work very hard,” said Mngqithi ahead of the derby.

“We must roll our sleeves and know SuperSport is a hard nut to crack but our boys understand what is expected of them and we will give it our best shot because there is no game that we believe we deserve to lose as Sundowns,” he further addressed.

Mngqithi further said the Pretoria derby is always an interesting match to watch for the spectators, and he said is only the South African derby that has sparks.

“It is usually a match that is full of goals but more than anything else it now that we threw and conceded our first two goals of the season in the first match and I think everybody will be hyped up for this match,” said Mngqithi.

The kickoff for the match is at 20:15.

