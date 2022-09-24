Mathanga, Xaba and Semenya victorious on Heritage Day

Heritage Day was a special moment for Mzansi’s top runners Mbuleli Mathanga and Glenrose Xaba as they enjoyed a double celebration after emerging as respective victors in the men’s and women’s sections of the national senior titles Cross Country Championships in Rustenburg on Saturday.

The pre-race favourites delivered in style, manoeuvring the undulating and challenging course at the Bergsig Academy sports grounds, which included some makeshift climbs and a few sharp turns but defending champion Mathanga completely dominated the men’s 10km contest.

Taking control of the race from the start, the KwaZulu-Natal Athletics (KZNA) star charged to a convincing victory in 28:45 to retain the national crown he won in Amanzimtoti last year.

Mattews Leeoto, representing Athletics Central North West (ACNW) took home silver after finishing in second place in 29:08 and Kabelo Seboko secured bronze in 29:42 for the Central Gauteng Athletics (CGA) team.

In the women’s 10km race, Xaba had to put up a fight against Cacisile Sosibo, who produced a brave effort against her more esteemed compatriot.

Xaba eventually managed to shake off the challenge from Sosibo in the second half, breaking away to secure the win for Athletics Gauteng North (AGN) in 32:43.

Sosibo grabbed the silver medal for CGA in 33:54 and defending champion Kesa Molotsane settled for third place in a time of 35:08 in the colours of Athletics Free State (AFS).

Over the shorter 4km distances, Caster Semenya had no trouble in the senior women’s race, while Kabelo Melamu earned the senior men’s crown.

Semenya won gold in 11:52 for the AGN squad, with the rest of the field struggling to put up a fight against the three-time 800m world champion. She finished well clear of provincial teammate Simonay Weitsz, who secured the silver medal in 12:21.

In the men’s event, Melamu snatched gold for CGA in 10:07, winning a late sprint in one of the most thrilling contests of the day. He narrowly managed to hold off Modupi Tladi (AGN) who was credited with the same time in second position.

With the ASA Cross Country Championships incorporating races across all age groups, some rising junior stars stuck up their hands by displaying their form ahead of the World Cross Country Championships to be held in Bathurst, Australia in February.

Reatlegile Mosweu won gold in the junior men’s (U20) 8km race for CGA in 23:25, and Karabo Motsoeneng (AGN) won the junior women’s 6km race in 19:43.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author