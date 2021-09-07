Minister congratulates Bafana Bafana

Johannesburg – Minister for Sport, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, has congratulated South Africa’s senior national team, Bafana Bafana, for winning against Ghana Black Stars.

“Hugo Broos, the national team coach, led the team to a super victory against Ghana’s Black Stars at FNB Stadium, winning 1-0 in a game that many thought would be threatening for South Africa’s Senior Men’s National Team,” the department said on Monday.

The team has jumped on the top of Group G now with four points, setting them on probable motion to qualify for the FIFA 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Bafana Bafana are now leading Group G after collecting one point during their initial goal-less draw match against neighbouring Zimbabwe last Friday.

“Congratulations to our youngest looking Bafana Bafana who proved to be too much for Ghana throughout the 90 minutes. This result will go a long way in giving hope to a nation that has been starved of victories.

“I so hope that as a nation we can give our youngsters the much needed support by standing up in large numbers and getting vaccinated so that when they play their final qualifiers, they are able to play in the presence of our passionate supporters,” the Minister said.

The next stop for Bafana Bafana is their travel to Ethiopia on 6 October for their next FIFA World Cup Qualifier.

– SAnews.gov.za

