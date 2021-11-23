Moreeng happy with team’s pace

Johannesburg – South Africa women’s cricket team coach Hilton Moreeng is impressed with how the players have responded to their week-long training camp at the Cricket South Africa Centre of Excellence in Tshwane.

The Proteas women’s squad wrapped up their skills-based camp that kick-starts their preparations for the ICC Women’s World Cup in New Zealand in March next year.

They are also getting ready for an inbound tour of the West Indies scheduled for January 18 to February 6.

The former cricketer said the camp consisted of players playing in various T20 leagues and rising stars.

“They’ve been working extremely hard and have been put under a lot of pressure to gauge whether they can handle it and think on their feet.

Every game at the World Cup is going to be difficult being 50-overs cricket.”

The Kimberley-born Proteas head coach said they had their eye on the World Cup prize and that was the reason they started to prepare as early as possible.

