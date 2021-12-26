New era of Lewis Hamilton vs Max Verstappen

Johannesburg – The rise of young optimistic racing driver Max Verstappen has emerged as a new era in motorsport after dethroning seventh-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

The beautiful story of Hamilton who became the then-youngest Formula One World Champion, is now on the verge of losing his remarkable title, as the Belgian-Dutch has came victorious.

In a dramatic Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Verstappen scooped his very first F1 in one of the most shocking final laps, after surpassing the British driver.

With the win, Verstappen finished the season on 395.5 points, while Hamilton finished second on 387.5.

Verstappen’s victory frustrated Hamilton who failed to surpass the record he still shares with racing legend Michael Schumacher.

It’s still a long way to go for the 36-year-old as Schumacher still remains the world’s greatest of all time in motorsport.

Although Hamilton edged ahead of Schumacher with multiple wins and replaced him as the most decorated driver in F1 history, the British star will have to put more effort to out best the former German racing driver.

During his spell since he made his feature in the motoring sport, Hamilton faced tough opponents as he had to come in a tight competition against Fernando Alonso, Nico Rosberg, and Sebastian Vettel.

Amongst all the trio, no one has come closer in taking over the baton of Hamilton, however, this time around, the prominent advocate against racism, has now met his toughest opponent.

The new era of Hamilton and Verstappen rival has surfaced.

