Next in line: Gavin Hunt on verge of losing his job at Chilli Boys?

Johannesburg – The Chilli Boys have made a poor start of their DStv Premiership season, and according to reports, the club is considering a move to sack their headman.

Chippa United’s head coach Gavin Hunt might possibly face the axe from the Gqeberha based-club, as the chairman Siviwe ‘Chippa’ Mpangesi is reportedly not a happy man.

The Chilli Boys are a historical club popularly known for axing coaches in short period of time.

Almost 12 coaches have faced the boot within the last five years at the club, and Hunt is next in line to be the 13 victim to follow in the fast sweeping moving train.

Hunt, who stepped in as the much-feared guillotine coach, was expected to lift the Chilli Boys from their unusual spot to the higher ranks of the premiership log, however, the 57-year-old had less to offer.

Chippa United is in the relegation zone, as they sits in the bottom of the league, with only seven points from the 10 games played.

The team has significantly downgraded in their lowest ranks since the club made their premiership top flight debut in 2011/12 season.

From being handed his head coaching job in July, Hunt has been bruised and battered through the five spells that he has had as the man in charge, with only one win.

It seems like patience is running out for the impatient Mpangesi, as he believed that Hunt might turn things around at the club, however, the Chilli Boys are a sinking ship waiting to be rescued before the lights dim for the Eastern Cape giants.

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba