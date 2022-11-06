Proteas do what they do best: choke and break hearts

South Africa’s national men’s cricket team has once again tumbled out of a major international competition to the horror and shock of millions of people who follow the sport.

The Proteas, as the national team is known crushed out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to a less fancied Netherlands team.

The Proteas lost to the Dutch by 13 runs in a match that played in Adelaide on Sunday – 2am South African time. The win by the Netherlands, known more for their football than their cricketing abilities, is seen as one of the biggest upsets in the history of the T20 World Cup.

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma had opted to chase but that decision soon proved to be disastrous. The Proteas were set a target of 159 to be in contention for the semi-final berth but Quinton de Kock, Bavuma, Rilee Roussow and Aiden Markram gave their wickets cheaply, setting the scene for a shock loss to the lowly ranked Dutch team.

How the teams lined up:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (c, wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Brandon Glover

