Peprah brace fires Pirates to clinch victory over AmaZulu

Johannesburg – Orlando Pirates under-fire Kwame Peprah helped the Ghosts to crack AmaZulu’s defence as they stunned Benni McCarthy’s side following a 2-1 clinical victory on Thursday evening at Orlando Stadium.

Peprah fired two crucial goals for the Sea Robbers to claim three points, in which earmaked as an early bird Christmas gift to the Buccaneers.

The match was an intense affair, as both teams were on the verge of ending a 2021 on a high note.

An electrifying start to the contest, saw Usuthu finding back of the net, when Luvuyo Memela sneaked behind the defence to fire a strike with a courtesy of Thabo Qalinge.

While McCarthy had hopes that the Durban-based club will walk victorious in this encounter, Pirates strived for an equaliser, and they found their breakthrough, when the Ghanaian striker smashed the ball for an opener.

Both sides went to the first half of the match with a 1-1 scoreline, however, tables turned when the unstoppable Peprah doubled the score to give his side a lead.

AmaZulu tried to pin pressure on the Sea Robbers, but their attempts went down the drain, as they couldn’t take control of the match.

This win, saw the Buccaneers climbing second position in the DStv Premiership table with 30 points, while AmaZulu remain on the fifth position with 27 points.

On other matches played, Mamelodi Sundowns were held to a frustrated 1-1 draw by Marumo Gallants.

