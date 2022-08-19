Pirates coach wary of wounded SuperSport team

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro says that he is expecting a big fight against SuperSport United, who are desperately fighting and in need of points.

The two teams will battle it out at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Sunday.

On Wednesday, Pirate scored a morale-boosting 1-0 victory over Royal AM and Riveiro wants this trend to continue. This will also put more pressure on United, who are rebuilding the team under their returning coach Gavin Hunt.

Hunt won three consecutive league titles with Matsatsantsa a Pitori in his first stint.

“We have just arrived from KZN (Friday) and we have played four games in nine days and on Sunday it’s going to be the fifth. We just have to focus on the next game. Against SuperSport United we are going to meet a team that is in need of points. They are one of those good teams that should have more points already,” Riveiro told Sunday World on Friday.

“SuperSport are creating a whole lot of chances but they have been getting less than what they deserve. They have a coach who wants to play good football and has a good reputation in this country and I do not expect big surprises in their approach, so it’s going to be an interesting fight. We will just try to improve from our last performance and be better. We are going there with the intention of winning the three points,” he added.

SuperSport are a shadow of their former selves and they are struggling to get back to the fearsome team that caused trouble for many clubs in the PSL.

They are lying 14th on the PSL table with a single point after three matches. They have lost their other two games and a win over the Buccaneers will give them the much-needed oomph that has been missing in the last couple of seasons.

