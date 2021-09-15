Pirates suffer injury woes as skipper Thembinkosi Lorch ruled out for a year

Johannesburg – Orlando Pirates’ medical team released a detailed list of players set to miss the upcoming matches due to serious injuries sustained during this season.

The medical team announced the exclusion of notable players such as, Thembinkosi Lorch, Richard Ofori and Zakhele Lepasa.

Pirates’ assistant coach, Fadlu Davids announced that Lorch was ruled out for the rest of the year after a horrific accident.

The 28-year-old underwent a shoulder surgery, and he’s currently in recovery at home.

The team’s medical staff alluded that the 28-year-old suffered a freak accident while at home.

In a detailed statement from Pirates, it is believed that the player’s recovery will take about three to four months.

In addition, the Sea Robbers also confirmed that Pirates’ number one goalkeeper, Richard Ofori will be out of action, as he is expected to miss the DStv Premiership clash against Chippa United.

The Ghanaian International, who suffered an injury while on international duty for the Black Stars, is still experiencing discomfort and pain on his thigh which was injured.

The team also announced that their key player, Zakhele Lepasa will undergo rehabilitation after he sustained a fractured ankle.

Lepasa has been ruled out from play since last year December, and he is still in the process of rehabilitation.

Moreover, their defender Innocent Maela is expected to return to full training in three months, following on an adductor longus injury.

However, with their key players out of action, Pirates will have options such as Bongani Sam and Paseka Mako to cover the left-back position.

While in the absence of Ofori, assistant coaches, Fadlu Davids and Mandla Ncikazi will bring either Wayne Sandilands and Siyabonga Mpontshane to cover the post.

The Buccaneers will go head-to-head with Chippa United on Saturday in DStv Premiership clash.

Kickoff is at 15:00.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba