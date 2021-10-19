Pitso Mosimane pays tribute to Thomas Madigage

Johannesburg – Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has recalled historic memories he shared with the late Thomas Madigage, who passed away nine years ago.

Taking to his Twitter account, Mosimane reflects on the privilege of working alongside the ‘community developer’ during his prime time at SuperSport United.

“On this day 9 years ago, I lost my teammate, player, assistant coach, and my best friend,” said an emotional Mosimane.

Mosimane says that he will never forget the special moments he shared with Madigage, more especially for opening doors for him at Matsatsantsa-A-Pitori.

“Thomas brought me to coach SuperSport United and played a key role in launching my career in the PSL, Miss you my brother,” he further said.

On this day 9 years ago, I lost my team mate, player, assistant coach, and my best friend. Thomas brought me to coach SuperSport United and played a key role in launching my career in the PSL…I will never forget the special moments that we shared. Miss you my brother 💔🕊 pic.twitter.com/2zF5RYyC9U — Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) October 18, 2021

The former Bafana Bafana assistant coach died in a car accident after knocking a donkey in October 2012.

‘Chincha Guluva’ as affectionally known, was named after Kaizer Motaung as they had similar qualities, he worked as an assistant coach for the Pretoria side from 2004 to 2012

At the time of his death, he was still the assistant coach for SuperSport United, under Gavin Hunt.

In light of his career he successfully assisted both Mosimane and Hunt, to snatch triple Premiership titles, Nedbank Cup, Telkom Cup and MTN8.

Madigage made his professional career spell at Jomo Cosmos as a 16-year-old youngster and went on to play for Bafana Bafana.

He also featured abroad, where he played in Scotland and Switzerland before coming home to join SuperSport United, which was Pretoria City at that time.

His legacy has been lauded a great deal to the sporting landscape and football in particular.

The iconic Madigage echoed inspiration to the football fraternity, and his mentorship birthed talented players such as Daine Klate, Ricardo Katza, Siboniso Gaxa, Tico Tico Bucuane, Thabo September and many more successful players in South African football.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba