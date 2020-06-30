Polokwane eyes Molangoane

Chiefs player ready to move on

Two months before his scheduled exit as a free agent from Kaizer Chiefs, aacking mid- elder Joseph “Tight” Molangoane has been linked to Polokwane City as one of the club’s potential signings.

Sunday World has learnt that Molangoane has been officially informed by the Naturena-based PSL club that his contract will not be renewed when it ends at the end of the month.

However, those close to him indicate that Molangoane’s football career in the PSL is not over yet, as Polokwane City has shown an interest in signing him to their team.

A source in the player’s management team revealed that Molangoane, who has recently recovered from serious injury, was approached by the Limpopo-based club early this year after they learnt about his imminent exit from Chiefs.

These details were also confirmed by a source privy to the negotiations, who said Molangoane was open to the move and his new manager has been locked in negotiations with Polokwane City to finalise the move.

Chiefs spokesperson Vina Maphosa said the club’s communication team has not yet received any information from the administration about players exiting the club.

“We will check with the administration for information about players whose contracts expired next week, and we will communicate thereafter,” he said.

City coach Clinton Larsen referred all questions to the club’s chairperson Johnny Mogaladi, who had not responded at the time of going to print. Molangoane’s manager, Tshepo Mabona, said the player was now working with a new manager, noting that all questions should be directed to his new management.

Molangoane also referred questions to his new manager, who did not respond to requests for comment.

Meanwhile, during this lockdown period, Chiefs reserves coach Arthur Zwane had been keeping himself busy at home as he can’t perform what he loves and enjoys doing every day because of the Coronavirus global pandemic.

Chiefs have closed its development academy until further notice due to COVID-19.

Speaking during an interview posted on the club’s website, Zwane said: “I keep myself busy with reading and training. Working with the youth has never been an easy task. “It is challenging because you are dealing with youngsters from different backgrounds. The youth today are facing a variety of issues. I try to remind our youth development players that nothing comes easy in life. I emphasise the need to focus and hard work.”

He continued: “The challenge we have in the development right now is that we are not in control of the situation because of the lockdown. It is difficult to ascertain if the players are complying with the rules and regulations, which is our biggest fear now. We hope the youngsters know the importance of staying at home and following the rules. We hope that when we resume training, everyone will be on the same level of fitness.”

Author



Aubrey Mothombeni