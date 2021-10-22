Proteas skipper Bavuma says game plan is ‘structured well’ ahead of Australia T20 World Cup clash

Johannesburg – The South African cricket captain Temba Bavuma says all system are ready to go as the squad is well-equipped ahead of the T20 World Cup clash against Australia on Saturday.

The Proteas played well when leading up to the tournament, clinching wins from their series against the West Indies, Ireland, and Sri Lanka.

Bavuma says that the team passed the fitness test, and prior to their warm-up games, the team prepared itself accordingly to kickstart the tournament with a clean sheet.

“The order of the game plan has been structured well, and we will adhere to formulated game plan so we don’t lose control of the game tomorrow,” said Bavuma.

When asked how the team has dealt with everyday pressures, Bavuma cited that coming to the world cup, the team tries to invest their energy in the upcoming games, and dealing with challenges is part of their journey.

“Yeah, we understand that our fans are aiming for victory, and the ball is in our court to ensure that we as the team, are mentally strong and we maintain confidence,” he added.

In regards to team balance, having to play three spinners or a longer batting lineup, Bavuma said that the team has considered both tactics.

“We considered both yet, but it all depends to our selectors to decide which one they will go for,” said Bavuma.

Bavuma also alluded that there’s anxiety from the players, as they will be clashing with ‘full-of-fire’ Australia, however, the team will be grasping at straws to settle a win.

This will mark the first game of the Super 12 stage at the Abu Dhabi International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

