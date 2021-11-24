Proteas suffer major blow, as fast blower Ngidi tests positive for Covid-19

Johannesburg – The Proteas fastest bowler Lungi Ngidi is the latest player to be ruled out of of the upcoming ODI series against the Netherlands, after he tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement by Cricket South Africa (CSA), Ngidi has been asked to self-isolate.

“He is well and in good spirits and abiding by CSA’s Covid-19 protocols, in line with government regulations.

“The Proteas medical team will keep in contact with him to ensure his physical

and mental well-being. Junior Dala has been called up to replace him,” a portion of statement read.

Ngidi has not played for the Proteas in a competitive match since the second T20 International against Ireland back in July.

Despite Ngidi, the Proteas also suffered a major blow with Lizaad Williams ruled out due to a intercostal muscle strain.

According to CSA, Williams will continue to be assessed in the coming days, but he is not expected to feature in the series.

No replacement has been named for Williams.

In other team news, four members of the management team have been rested following back-to-back tours, including the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup and living in Bio-Secure Environments (BSEs).

The Proteas are currently in 9th place on the ICC World Super League table, and they will need to break into the top eight if they are to secure qualification for the 2023 World Cup in India.

The first ODI takes place at SuperSport Park cricket stadium on this upcoming Friday.

