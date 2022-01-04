Proteas v India – Proteas trail by a further 100 runs

Johannesburg – In the second test of the ongoing test series, the Proteas have piled up their momentum to avenge themselves against the undisputable, India.

India defeated South Africa by 113 runs in the first Test match last Thursday, when they walked away with a 1-0 lead to have a head start in the series.

This became a historical victory for India, as they have never won a Test series in South Africa.

While the Proteas came to this match to look for a potential win, it’s still a long way to go for the ailing national team as they have lost three quick wickets for only 14 runs, the third of which, Rassie van der Dussen, looked to have touched the ground and didn’t carry before Rishabh Pant gathered.

Keegan Petersen has worked his way to a maiden Test half-century, however, his 62 resistance came to an end as he was caught in the slips.

The pair of Petersen (62) and Elgar (28) have been dismissed as the Proteas trailed by a further 100 runs.

SA went into lunch at 102/4 after Van der Dussen walked, with the umpires having failed to check whether the ball reached the wicketkeeper’s gloves safely for the dismissal.

