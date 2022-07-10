PSL clubs must find creative ways to fill their coffers, chairman Khoza says

PSL chairman Irvin Khoza says clubs have to find creative ways to sustain themselves financially to ensure they do not face a situation of having to release players en masse, as has been the case this off-season.

For many years, clubs have been relying on the R2.2-million PSL monthly grant but it seems reality has finally caught up with the clubs.

With the SA economy on a downward spiral, the league has had to scramble for sponsorship to replace GladAfrica after they discontinued their financial obligation to the PSL and the National First Division.

The PSL also needed to secure the SA Breweries sponsorship for the new Carling Knockout Cup for the league to be on solid ground financially, despite a tight fixture schedule and financial complications for the clubs.

In what was a first of its kind, more than 50 players were laid off, and the players are running against the clock searching for clubs before the start of the 2022/23 season. AmaZulu released over 15 players while Sekhukhune United parted ways with about 14 players.

Kaizer Chiefs let go of more than half a dozen players by not renewing their contracts. Orlando Pirates, Royal AM, Stellenbosch FC and Golden Arrows gave a significant number of players their clearance letters.

“The release of players by clubs unfortunately all comes down to finances,” said Khoza.

“If a company turnover was R60-million and now it’s R8-million, what do you do? You must downsize because you do not have that money.

“Those jobs you’re paying for, what are the players doing? Is there value for those jobs?

“The clubs have realised that gate takings are a challenge because people are unemployed and they now consume sports content differently.

“I told the clubs one of the things they must look at to remain relevant is not to do things the same way. It’s important to know what the market wants. For instance, in the entertainment industry, you try to keep the youth onside, it’s now about real-time entertainment.

“These days you cannot wait for a telegram to tell you to go collect your letter. Everything is happening instantly, so that is why I mentioned Netflix.

“Clubs have to find ways of resuscitating themselves. You cannot sit and complain and point fingers. Who is going to come up with solutions for you? Nobody.”

