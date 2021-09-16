Quinton de Kock hailed best player of T20 series as Proteas thrash Sri Lanka

Johannesburg – Cricketer Quinton de Kock, cruised Proteas to victory after hammering Sri Lanka in third round of T20 series in Colombo on Tuesday.

The Proteas Fire as widely known, produced their most efficient display drift, as they clinched 10 wickets for an easy win over the hosts.

This historical win opens great chapter for the Proteas to advance to next month’s T20 World Cup after thrashing Sri Lanka, 3-0 in their last bilateral T20 series.

South Africa’s Proteas intensified their essence, as the legendary Quinton de Kock and the versatile Reeza Hendricks spared 32 balls to claim cruise victory over underperforming Sri Lanka.

De Cock cantered home in second gear with the bat, knocking off the runs with 12.4 overs to spare and 9 wickets in hand.

The duo made history for cracking unbeaten opening stand of 121 off 88 balls in 14.4 overs.

De Kock nailed top notch score smashing 59 off 46 balls, while Hendricks scored 56 off 42 ball.

Prior to the match, De Kock was named both Man of the Match and Man of the Series for his captivating output.

The Proteas will now brace themselves for their opening match of the T20 World Cup against Australia at the Abu Dhabi International Cricket Stadium next month.

Author



Thomas Lethoba