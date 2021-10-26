Rabada pleads with Proteas fans to be patient as they aim to find their feet

Johannesburg – The Proteas has had a dreadful start to the T20 World Cup.

Speaking to the media, Proteas, fastest bowler Kagiso Rabada bemoaned the team’s errors and is asking South Africans to have some patience as they try to pick things up.

“We see the batting as a concern for us. The last thing we need to do is keep bickering on and on about it,” said Rabada who is eager for a sensational win against the West Indies later today.

The Proteas slumped to a five-wicket loss to Australia in their Super 12 opener on Saturday after posting a total of just 118 in their 20 overs.

“We had our flows, and I hope our fans understand the journey we are on, that is not an easy one,” said Rabada.

“I hope they stick with us because I think enough is happening to encourage us and believe that this could be very good if we can get their moral support,” he added.

In their defeat on Saturday, Rabada took more than one wicket in just three of his last 14 T20Is, and his efforts were not enough to defend a below-average score.

Defending their team’s poor performance Rabada said: “Well, one bad game doesn’t make a summer. We realise we had a bad game. We’ve had a chat about it. The players had some volleyball yesterday to help them to relax, to try to build some team spirit.”

The Proteas will look to work on their previous errors as they take on West Indies, which also suffered a loss in their encounter against England.

England won the game by six wickets.

The T20 World Cup clash between South Africa and West Indies will kick off at 12:00 at the Dubai international stadium.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba