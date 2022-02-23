Junior Boks skipper chases greener pastures

Former Springboks Junior captain Wiaan Liebenberg will hang up his boots at the end of the season to pursue a career in wealth management.

The 29-year-old announced on his club’s website that he has decided to retire, kissing a sad goodbye to his short career in rugby.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Liebenberg said: “It’s still weird for me to think that I’m going to stop [playing rugby]. It’s been a great adventure so far, but I can’t wait for another one.

“I really have no regrets. I showed everything I wanted to show, I gave everything I would have liked to win a title, but in my life, there are more important things than winning titles.

He continued: “I still have a few months left [as a player], I will give everything to win one more title,” he added.

Liebenberg, who plays for French giants La Rochelle, had a successful rugby career. He appeared in the colours of Blue Bulls, Montpellier, as well as Beziers.

He gained recognition while playing for Boland Cavaliers Under-18 academy. Moving through the higher ranks, he attracted the attention of the Blue Bulls, where he played for their development sides, before making his way up to the senior team in 2012.

Liebenberg became part of the Junior Springboks (Under-20) where he captained the side. It was during his spell that the national side won the 2012 IRB Junior World Championship.

