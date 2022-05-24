Safa announces Bafana’s new partnership with Banxso.com

Senior men’s national team Bafana Bafana have announced a new global partnership with newly launched Banxso.com to become the national team’s official online trading partner, reports safa.net

Banxso is an award-winning, FSCA-regulated South African multi-asset brokerage company that focuses on providing advanced financial services like the zero commission trading.

Since its inception, the trading platform has made giant strides to become the top South African broker, developing a reputation for its innovative, customer-focused approach and advanced technology.

Using the trading platform, traders can buy and sell fractional shares on international markets with zero commission, trade major global currencies, and speculate on commodities such as oil, gold, and silver.

The partnership will also help create awareness of its new brand, and through branding across the Bafana Bafana calendar season, content on the Safa website and through activations with customers and fans online and at various events, with a range of exclusive offers and promotions.

Safa president Danny Jordaan said he was excited at the latest venture and hoped the partnership would grow from strength to strength.

“We are delighted to launch this new partnership. We have been impressed by Banxso’s ambition and drive to build such a successful business from just a start-up and see parallels between them and Bafana Bafana in how they strive for success.

“With their recent launch, we recognise that this is an exciting time for the Bafana Bafana partnership. This is a new and exciting chapter,” said Jordaan.

Michael Salomon, chief commercial officer at Banxso, said: “We are all about giving our customers the edge. As we started looking into launching our brand, we felt there were many similarities in partnering with our senior men’s national team as we move towards gaining that competitive edge, and Bafana Bafana personifies this on and off the field.” – safa.net

