Seventh heaven for Spain in World Cup opener

One time World Cup winners Spain trashed a hapless Costa Rica team 7 goal to nothing, in a performance that sent a message that they are a side to reckon with.

Spain had a near perfect game under the skies in Qatar as they started their quest for a second title on a strong footing.

The Spaniards won their maiden title in South Africa in 2010, beating the Dutch. Daniel Olmo, who plies his trade for Bundesliga club RB Leipzig opened the scoring on the 11th minute – sending an ominous sign to Costa Rica that they were in for a long night at the office.

The second goal would come 10 minutes later via the foot of Real Madrid star Marco Asensio. The third followed quickly after via Barcelona starlet Ferran Torres who completed his brace and Spain’s fourth on the 54th minute.

Gavi, Carlos Soler and Alvaro Morata completed the rout.

The Spanish, renowned for their position football dominated the game with 82% ball position, completing a whopping 1043 passes against 231 of the central America team.

Spain, under the tutelage of Luis Enrique next face Germany which fell to Japan in their opening game. It will be a must win encounter for the Germans if they want to avoid a humiliating group stage exit.

Germany has lifted the global showpiece four times with their latest triumph coming in 2014 where they edged out Argentina in Brazil.

