2022 Fifa World Cup: Coaches who will lead nations in Qatar

By Siyasanga Monoalibe

The World Cup is arguably the most prestigious trophy in the world, as it brings diverse nations in one stage to enjoy the tournament.

Coaches are equally important as players. They must ensure the players are prepared and that the mood in camp is positive.

Some of the greatest coaches that have won the World Cup are Luiz Filipe Scolari (Brazil; 2002), Marcelo Lippi (Italy; 2006), Vicente del Bosque (Spain; 2010), Joachim Löw (Germany; 2014) and recently Didier Deschamps (France; 2018), among others.


Going into the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar at the weekend, Deschamps will begin the tournament with the best record, having won the reputable trophy as a player and as a coach. He will be aiming to lead France all the way to their title defence.

Here is a list of all the coaches who will lead the 32 nations in Qatar:

                           Coach                        Team
1 Tite Brazil
2 Roberto Martinez Belgium
3 Lionel Scaloni Argentina
4 Didier Deschamps France
5 Gareth Southgate England
6 Luis Enrique Spain
7 Louis Van Gaal Netherlands
8 Fernando Santos Portugal
9 Kasper Hjumand Denmark
10 Hansi Flick Germany
11 Zlatko Dalic Croatia
12 Gerardo Martino Mexico
13 Diego Alonso Uruguay
14 Murat Yakin Switzerland
15 Greg Berhalter United States of America
16 Aliou Cisse Senegal
17 Robert Page Wales
18 Carlos Queiroz Iran
19 Dragan Stojkovic Serbia
20 Walid Regragui Morocco
21 Hajime Moriyasu Japan
22 Czeslaw Michniewicz Poland
23 Paulo Bento South Korea
24 Jalel Kadri Tunisia
25 Luis Guzman Costa Rica
26 Mathew Ryan Australia
27 John Herdman Canada
28 Rigobert Song Cameroon
29 Gustavo Julio Ecuador
30 Felix Sanchez Qatar
31 Herve Jean Marie Saudi Arabia
32 Otto Addo Ghana

 

The opening match will see Qatar’s Felix Sanchez lock horns with Gustavo Julio of Ecuador in a Group A encounter on Sunday.

