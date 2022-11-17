2022 Fifa World Cup: Coaches who will lead nations in Qatar

The World Cup is arguably the most prestigious trophy in the world, as it brings diverse nations in one stage to enjoy the tournament.
Coaches are equally important as players. They must ensure the players are prepared and that the mood in camp is positive.
Some of the greatest coaches that have won the World Cup are Luiz Filipe Scolari (Brazil; 2002), Marcelo Lippi (Italy; 2006), Vicente del Bosque (Spain; 2010), Joachim Löw (Germany; 2014) and recently Didier Deschamps (France; 2018), among others.
Going into the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar at the weekend, Deschamps will begin the tournament with the best record, having won the reputable trophy as a player and as a coach. He will be aiming to lead France all the way to their title defence.
Here is a list of all the coaches who will lead the 32 nations in Qatar:
|Coach
|Team
|1
|Tite
|Brazil
|2
|Roberto Martinez
|Belgium
|3
|Lionel Scaloni
|Argentina
|4
|Didier Deschamps
|France
|5
|Gareth Southgate
|England
|6
|Luis Enrique
|Spain
|7
|Louis Van Gaal
|Netherlands
|8
|Fernando Santos
|Portugal
|9
|Kasper Hjumand
|Denmark
|10
|Hansi Flick
|Germany
|11
|Zlatko Dalic
|Croatia
|12
|Gerardo Martino
|Mexico
|13
|Diego Alonso
|Uruguay
|14
|Murat Yakin
|Switzerland
|15
|Greg Berhalter
|United States of America
|16
|Aliou Cisse
|Senegal
|17
|Robert Page
|Wales
|18
|Carlos Queiroz
|Iran
|19
|Dragan Stojkovic
|Serbia
|20
|Walid Regragui
|Morocco
|21
|Hajime Moriyasu
|Japan
|22
|Czeslaw Michniewicz
|Poland
|23
|Paulo Bento
|South Korea
|24
|Jalel Kadri
|Tunisia
|25
|Luis Guzman
|Costa Rica
|26
|Mathew Ryan
|Australia
|27
|John Herdman
|Canada
|28
|Rigobert Song
|Cameroon
|29
|Gustavo Julio
|Ecuador
|30
|Felix Sanchez
|Qatar
|31
|Herve Jean Marie
|Saudi Arabia
|32
|Otto Addo
|Ghana
The opening match will see Qatar’s Felix Sanchez lock horns with Gustavo Julio of Ecuador in a Group A encounter on Sunday.
for the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.
Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here