2022 Fifa World Cup: Coaches who will lead nations in Qatar

The World Cup is arguably the most prestigious trophy in the world, as it brings diverse nations in one stage to enjoy the tournament.

Coaches are equally important as players. They must ensure the players are prepared and that the mood in camp is positive.

Some of the greatest coaches that have won the World Cup are Luiz Filipe Scolari (Brazil; 2002), Marcelo Lippi (Italy; 2006), Vicente del Bosque (Spain; 2010), Joachim Löw (Germany; 2014) and recently Didier Deschamps (France; 2018), among others.

Going into the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar at the weekend, Deschamps will begin the tournament with the best record, having won the reputable trophy as a player and as a coach. He will be aiming to lead France all the way to their title defence.

Here is a list of all the coaches who will lead the 32 nations in Qatar:

Coach Team 1 Tite Brazil 2 Roberto Martinez Belgium 3 Lionel Scaloni Argentina 4 Didier Deschamps France 5 Gareth Southgate England 6 Luis Enrique Spain 7 Louis Van Gaal Netherlands 8 Fernando Santos Portugal 9 Kasper Hjumand Denmark 10 Hansi Flick Germany 11 Zlatko Dalic Croatia 12 Gerardo Martino Mexico 13 Diego Alonso Uruguay 14 Murat Yakin Switzerland 15 Greg Berhalter United States of America 16 Aliou Cisse Senegal 17 Robert Page Wales 18 Carlos Queiroz Iran 19 Dragan Stojkovic Serbia 20 Walid Regragui Morocco 21 Hajime Moriyasu Japan 22 Czeslaw Michniewicz Poland 23 Paulo Bento South Korea 24 Jalel Kadri Tunisia 25 Luis Guzman Costa Rica 26 Mathew Ryan Australia 27 John Herdman Canada 28 Rigobert Song Cameroon 29 Gustavo Julio Ecuador 30 Felix Sanchez Qatar 31 Herve Jean Marie Saudi Arabia 32 Otto Addo Ghana

The opening match will see Qatar’s Felix Sanchez lock horns with Gustavo Julio of Ecuador in a Group A encounter on Sunday.

