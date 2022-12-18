2022 marked by exceptional sporting highlights

The Year 2022 has not been one of the most memorable in the world of sport. It was a year when things were falling back to normality after the Covid-19 pandemic had ravaged and brought the world of sport to a halt and to its knees. The only consolation is that finally, everything seems to be in order. Here are some of the 2022 highlights.

Banyana Banyana: The South African Women’s senior national team conquered the African continent for their first time in history when they lifted the Wafcon by defeating hosts Morocco in front of their home crowd against all odds. Banyana were given a rousing reception when they arrived back in Mzansi and turned into instant heroines.

Victor Gomes and Zakhele Siwela: Award-winning referee Gomes and his linesman, Siwela, captured the imagination of the African continent when they were in charge of the Afcon

final between Senegal and Egypt. Gomes even offered Liverpool superstar Mo Salah the whistle to officiate after one of Salah’s bickerings. The duo went on to officiate at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar, where they were in charge of two matches.

Morocco made history: The Atlas Lions had a fairytale run in the Fifa World by reaching the semifinals, the first time ever an African country achieved such a feat. They knocked out Spain in the Last 16 and then dumped Portugal out of the tournament in the quarterfinals

Senegal win 2022 Afcon: The Lions of Terenga, led by the mighty Sadio Mane, were crowned African champions after defeating Egypt in the final. It was the first time Senegal won the Afcon.

The arrival of Erling Haaland in the EPL: The Norwegian Viking has scored 18 Premier League goals in 12 games since arriving at Manchester City in the off-season. The pony-tail giant has already shattered records and has equalled greatness in the opening stages of the English Premier League.

He may have missed out on the Fifa World Cup but fans can expect an avalanche of goals when the season resumes.

Pitso Mosimane resigns from Al Ahly: In one of the news that took African football by storm, Mosimane, the African Coach of the Year, stepped down as Al Ahly coach after unbearable pressure from the club’s legends, who never really welcomed him when he joined the club.

Mosimane later went to Saudi Arabia and joined Al-Ahli with the mission of getting the club to the premier league.

Netherlands embarrass Proteas: SA were knocked out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup after

suffering an embarrassing 13-run defeat to the Netherlands in Adelaide in November.

Ronaldo and Manchester United part ways: The Red Devils parted ways with the star player CR7 by mutual agreement after a controversial TV interview where Ronaldo ridiculed the English football giants and the club’s hierarchy.

Mamelodi Sundowns and Peter Shalulile dominate PSL Awards: The Brazilians again won the DStv Premiership and Shalulile was named as the Footballer of the Season and the DSTV Premiership Players’ Player of the Season.

He finished the season with 23 goals to his name and also scored two goals in the Nedbank Cup and a further two in the MTN8, helping Sundowns win the treble.

The return of Comrades Marathon: The Ultimate Human Race returned and was staged in August. Next year, it will return to its usual place in the calendar in June. Tete Dijane won the male category while Russian athlete Alexander Mozorova was triumphant in the female race.

Serena Williams: One of the best to have played the game hinted that she may be retiring after the US Open to focus on her family. Williams has been struggling for years now to equal and break Margaret Court’s overall record of 24 Grand Slam titles she won from 1960 to 1973.

