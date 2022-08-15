African Super League ‘will boost development in SA’

South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan is urging Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs to look at the bigger picture when it comes to the African Super League that was launched on Wednesday by CAF president Patrice Motsepe.

Jordaan said the huge prize money will benefit South African football and development.

The Safa president said he has personally spoken to PSL chairman Irvin Khoza and that they still need to have full discussions with the league.

Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs have been earmarked as the three teams from South Africa that will take part in the Super League. Previously, the PSL was worried about the already congested fixture schedule and its commitment to sponsors regarding cup competitions.

“The Super League will only kick-off next year in August, and we have time between now and next year to deal with any issues,” said Jordaan.

Motsepe unpacked how the Super League will be broken down and how the competition will work: “It’s a league of 24 teams and there are zones on the African continent. Two of the zones are in West Africa. The central zone is the area around Congo DR. East Africa and southern Africa are combined. Then you have the north and each zone will be allocated teams.

“SA is allocated three teams Sundowns, Pirates and Chiefs.

“The prize money for winning the Super Cup is $11,5 (R184-million. You could win all the South Africa competitions and still not get close to this amount.

“The problem with African football is many of our players go to Europe and are not to be found in top competitions and top clubs, besides Mo Salah and Sadio Mane. The issue is that the leagues they play in are detrimental to their career, but money is the overwhelming consideration.

“So, if we have a league that can support players and pay them better wages, and pay the clubs good prize money, then you can have some of these players say ‘I’d rather play here’.”

“Investors and sponsors have shown a huge enthusiasm to be part of this tournament because football unites people from different religions, ethnic groups and races in common pursuit of improving African football.

“We will give each of the 54 CAF federations $1-million (R16-million) to develop their national teams,” said Motsepe.

“The unity in this collaboration is very important … we will increase the opportunities for players to play at the top level.

“This tournament will also assist and contribute to the growth of African national teams,” said Fifa president Giovanni Infantino.

