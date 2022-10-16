Chippa did not beat us, we gave them the game – Arthur Zwane

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane says that they have themselves to blame after they lost in heart-breaking to Chippa United on Saturday night. Amakhosi failed to register a win that would have seen them climbing to number one on the PSL log table.

Chiefs wasted numerous opportunities while Chippa capitalised on their few chances and spoiled Chiefs’ party with a 2-1 victory after coming from behind. Chiefs took the lead via a header from Siyabonga Ngezana in the dying minutes of the first half. Siphelele Luthuli equalised before Ronald Pfambudzai scored the winner towards the end with a goal that broke the Chiefs’ hearts.

“We played 29 minutes without an attempt at goal and that is a big worry. I believe if we had converted two of the four clear cut chances, we would have won the game. We have ourselves to blame, this is one game that could have helped us to lift our confidence but we let ourselves down,” said Zwane.

“But my job as a coach is to lift the spirit of the boys and to never give up on them, and keep on working hard and hopefully things will change for the better.

“I think we beat ourselves today, Chippa did not beat us. We gave the game away, and I hope we will learn from it because we never stop learning. As coaches, we keep learning, and as players as well.

“So, yeah, that was the story of the day, in terms of how we exerted ourselves. We started very slow. We were just going through emotions, we did not look like a team that really wanted to capitalize or take the game to the opponents despite playing at home.

“So, it could be because of the number of games that we’ve played, we were a little bit heavy and against the run of play, from a dead-ball situation, we managed to get a goal.

“I thought that goal would lift us up, bring us back into the game, dictate terms and take control of the game but still we were playing in patches.”

Zwane also explained why he pulled out Kgaogelo Sekgota.

“If you looked at the game properly, you would have seen that he did not have a good game. And we do not want to get him to a situation where his confidence is down and he can’t even get back. We will still need him for the cup game here in Durban next week. We are trying to create competition for the other players and he must know that if he does not perform, there is another player on the bench,” added Zwane.

