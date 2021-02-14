Downs sweat for victory over Al Hilal

Johannesburg – Mamelodi Sundowns were made to dig deep to earn a 2-0 victory over Sudanese champions Al Hilal in their group stage opening game of the CAF Champions League at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Tshwane on Saturday night.

Sundowns dominated this encounter but credit to the visitors who constantly troubled keeper Dennis Onyango giving him no respite and proving that they were no pushovers.

A corner kick from Lyle Lakay in the 10th minute met Musa Lebusa and the Downs dangerman scored the opener. Peter Shalulile squandered a number of chances as he found the Al Hilal defence unrelenting.

Kermit Erasmus put matters beyond doubt and sealed the victory for the PSL champions, thus giving his side the valuable three points going into the next tie against DR Congo’s TP Mazembe in three weeks time.

In the DStv Premiership, SuperSport returned to their winning ways after beating Cape Town City 2-1 at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Saturday night.

Kampani Lungu gave Matsatsantsa the advantage after receiving a pass from Evans Rusike in the 23rd minute however Bradley Ralani struck from outside the box to give the Citizens the equalising goal but Thamsanqa Gabuza ensured the home side get maximum points.

A 10-man Bloemfontein Celtic will rue the chances squandered in order to secured a win at home after allowing Chippa United to bounce back and draw level 1-1 in the earlier league match at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Mangaung on Saturday.

Celtic were reduced to 10 men when Tshepo Rikhotso was sent for a nasty tackle on Anthony Laffor, who played his firt match for the Chilli Boys.

The home side’s opener came from a spot kick via Victor Letsoalo’s boot. Lucky Baloyi fouled Mduduzi Sibeko then Chippa replied through substitute Eva Nga forcing the two sides to settle for a share of the spoils.

Friday’s results

Stellenbosch 1 -3 Arrows; Maritzburg 0-1 Tshakhuma

Sunday, February 14 fixtures

CAF Confederation Cup

Jwaneng Galaxy (Botswana) v Orlando Pirates (Gaborone, Botswana, 3pm)

DStv Premiership

Swallows v AmaZulu (Dobsoville, 3.30pm)

Author



Xolile Mtshazo