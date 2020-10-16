Find your Soccer Stats here!

Everton vs Liverpool

Livepool face Premier League pacesetters Everton determined to prove their 7-2 drubbing by Aston Villa was just a bizarre blip while misfiring Manchester United could slip into the relegation zone.

The Merseyside derby kicks off the Premier League action on Saturday after the international break, with Manchester City’s match against Arsenal also catching the eye.

Granada vs Sevilla

The Andalusian clubs have met 42 times across all competitions, with Sevilla dominating the head-to-head record. Los Palanganas have won 23 of their 42 meetings while Nazaríes have 11 wins and the remaining eight games have ended in a stalemate.

The last six meetings between these two sides have produced conclusive results with the most recent three meetings going Sevilla’s way after the first three went in Granada’s favour. Granada have not found the back of the net against Sevilla in their last three meetings.

Eintracht Braunschweig vs Bochum

Eintracht Braunschweig host Bochum in matchday 4 of Bundesliga 2 at Eintracht-Stadion.

The hosts currently sit in 17th place in the table having lost against Hannover 4-1 last time out, while the visitors are in fifth after their 0-0 draw against Osnabruck.

Salernitana vs Pisa

Only a few games have been played in the Serie B so far, with Salernitana placed 6th and Pisa sitting in the 9th position.

Both teams should be fairly well rested for this game, as they have had some quiet days to prepare. Hopefully this will translate into lots of action on the pitch.

The first Serie B game here at Stadio Arechi resulted in a draw. Last season Salernitana’s home game statistics were 10 victories, 6 draws and 3 defeats from 19 games.

Hertha BSC vs Stuttgart

Big things were expected of Hertha Berlin this season after some major recruitment in recent transfer windows.

However, the club from the German capital head into Saturday afternoon’s home game against Bundesliga new boys Stuttgart on the back of a poor start to their league campaign.

A 4-3 defeat against reigning champions Bayern Munich in their last league outing means that Bruno Labbadia’s team have lost two of their three Bundesliga games so far this season.

