How Leopards kept their top-flight status

Limpopo Premiership outfit Black Leopards have survived the dreaded relegation axe with one match to go in the PSL play-offs.

Black Leopards held on to their top-flight status after securing an emphatic 2-0 win over Ajax Cape Town at Rand Stadium on Friday.

Goals from Isaac Masia in the first half and leading scorer Mwape Musonda in the second stanza ensured Leopards survive another season in the elite league after securing a three-point lead over Ajax, who have no fixtures remaining.

Tomorrow Lidoda Duvha take on the now technically defunct Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) in a Limpopo derby at the FNB Stadium at 3pm.

Businessman and TTM boss Masala Mulaudzi has bought the top-flight status of Wits University FC and will be relocating the Joburg club with a 99-year-old history to the north.

However, the club will still be known as TTM in the top league next season.

Leopards coach Mongezi Bobe said after the match that they wanted to get the job done on Friday rather than wait for tomorrow’s final match.

“We told our guys we have to finish this thing today. Our aim was to come here and collect three points. We didn’t want to wait for the last game, you know what happened when we played Mamelodi Sundowns, we lost [3-0 in the last league game]. That thing killed us,” said Bobe.

“It’s not easy playing against Ajax, they are a good team, well organised side and are well coached. But we did our best. Definitely, we are back in the PSL.”

Lidoda Duvha finished 15th in the top-tier league, a situation that led to them having to fight it out against the second (Ajax) and third (TTM) placed teams on the first division log standings.

GladAfrica Championship winners Swallows have been automatically promoted to the top league.

Leopards’ victory on Friday has relegated tomorrow’s encounter to a dead-rubber clash, with the Thohoyandou-based side in no danger of being removed from the top spot of the mini-league log.

Author



Xolile Mtshazo