Is this the end of the road for Neymar and Brazil?

After losing on penalties to Croatia, Brazil and their star player were in tears. Speaking after the match, Neymar Jr couldn’t guarantee he’d play for the Selecao again.

Neymar (30) and his Brazil teammates looked inconsolable after Brazil’s defeat to Croatia and even though the forward is considered a divisive figure, he is still seen by many as the man who would bring World Cup glory back to Brazil.

Do you know how it feels to bear the weight of a nation on your shoulders? Very few do, but a man who could do a pretty good job of telling you is one Neymar Jr. To some, he is the shining light of an exciting Brazilian side prematurely felled; to others, a symbol of a trophyless team that failed to meet expectations. Either way, he has borne a heavier burden than most.

And after the Selecao’s defeat to Croatia on penalties on Friday night, Neymar Jr refused to confirm or deny that this was the end of the road for his Brazil journey.

“It’s too early to talk about it [if this would be his final game for Brazil]. I don’t guarantee anything,” he admitted.

“I’ll put my head to think [about it]. I don’t guarantee that I’ll return to the Seleção, but I don’t close doors either. I will get together with my family, having a lot of things to ponder.”

And so too the whole country ponders, about how their team only converted one of their 11 shots on target and how that slender lead slipped away from them with just three minutes of extra time left to play, leaving Neymar with this decision to make.

Time and again in the game, Neymar was released – often by Richarlison – to run at the Croatian defence only to be denied by a stifling back line or an inspired Dominik Livakovic in goal.

And yet, the sparkling forward was the only player who did break through that red and white wall, rounding Livakovic and rifling the opening goal into the roof of the net. Ultimately, though, Brazil were eliminated in a shootout in which Neymar Jr did not take a penalty. One can only speculate as to how this outcome will be received in Brazil, and how it will affect Neymar’s decision.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author