Match organised in honour of late PSL referee ahead of burial

A football match has been organised to honour the late referee Moeketsi Max Molelekoa at Botshabelo Stadium on Saturday ahead of his funeral at the Kaizer Sebothelo Stadium on Sunday.

The SA Football Association (Safa) said on Wednesday that a memorial service for the late Fifa assistant referee will also be held at the Lenyora la Thuto Secondary School in Botshabelo on Thursday.

The South African football fraternity is still reeling in shock following Molelekoa’s his sudden death in a car accident on January 20. The Premier Soccer League and the Motsepe Foundation Championship (first division) have been honouring Molelekoa by observing a moment of silence in all matches on the weekend that he passed on.

Patrice Motsepe, president of the Confederation of African Football, also joined football lovers in mourning.

“It is with profound sadness that I learned of the passing-on of Moeketsi Molelekoa. He was an outstanding international assistant referee who had been invited to the upcoming TotalEnergies U20 Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2023,” said Motsepe.

“Our deepest condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and the entire South African football family.”

Safa president Danny Jordaan also extended the association’s condolences.

“Our sincerest condolences to the family of Mr Moeketsi Molelekoa and the football family. A sad and devastating loss, and may God grant healing, comfort and grace. May his soul rest in peace,” Jordaan said.

