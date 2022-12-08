Mbappe proving to be the greatest player of his generation

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe is proving to be the greatest player of his generation following his impressive display at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

The 23-year-old forward is currently up the pecking order of leading goal scorers across all competitions this season, scoring 12 goals in Ligue 1, joint-top goal scorer with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah in the UEFA Champions League on seven goals, and currently leading the Golden Boot race at the World Cup with five goals.

Mbappe banged in two goals in France’s 3-1 victory over Poland in the round of 16 on Sunday, breaking the record of Brazilian legend Pele of being the second ever youngest player to score eight goals below the age of 24 in a World Cup.

Following his brace, the PSG stalwart reached nine goals in just his second World Cup edition, surpassing Diego Maradona and Cristiano Ronaldo, and level with Argentina’s Lionel Messi.

It must be reiterated that at his age, and having scored so many goals and breaking records, he is proving to be the greatest player of his generation.

The French-born forward with roots in Cameroon is on a quest to helping France become only the third nation to defend the World Cup title alongside Italy and Brazil.

Ahead of France’s clash with England on Saturday, Mbappe will look to break the record of scoring the most goals in a single World Cup tournament, with Pele, Mario Kempes and James Rodriquez all sitting on six goals.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author