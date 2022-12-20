Messi and the World Cup trophy land in Argentina

Lionel Messi and the Argentine squad have landed at the Ezeiza International Airport in Buenos Aires from Qatar on Tuesday.

This follows their World Cup triumph against defending champions France, beating them 4-2 on penalties following a 3-3 draw during extra time in a thrilling final.

Upon the national team’s arrival, Argentina president Alberto Fernandez declared the day as a national holiday to celebrate their World Cup success.

Club manager Lionel Scaloni and his charges will be expected to begin their trophy parade at the Buenos Aires city centre from midday on Tuesday, with millions of supporters expected out in the streets.

After the final, the Buenos Aires city was abuzz as thousands of elated and emotional fans packed the capital city streets chanting with flags and banners to celebrate their national club’s victory.

Messi led Argentina to their third World Cup in history, the first since the late iconic Diego Maradona era in 1986.

The 35-year-old undoubtedly made the entire Argentina side tick, registering seven goals and providing three assists in the tournament – resulting in him walking away with the player of the tournament award.

