Messi emotional ahead of his World Cup swansong

Argentina captain Lionel Messi, who displayed one of the best performances in their 3-0 semi-final victory over Croatia, has hinted that the final on Sunday will be his last World Cup appearance.

“I am very happy for finishing my journey in World Cups in a final, to play the last game in a final. That is very gratifying,” Messi said after the game on Tuesday night.

“Everything in this World Cup has been emotional, seeing how much it has been enjoyed in Argentina. There are a lot of years from this year to the next one. I don’t think I will be able to do that. To finish this way is brilliant.”

Messi, 35, scored his fifth goal of the tournament through a spot kick in the 34th minute, after Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez was brought down by goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic inside the box.

Moments later, Croatia were caught in a counter attack after a poor free-kick in Argentina’s half. Borna Sosa failed to clear the ball off his line and miscued it, allowing the ball to fall straight into the path of Alvarez to put his side 2-0 up before half-time.

The Paris Saint-Germain star went on to produce one of the best assists of the tournament in vintage Messi style, when he set up Alvarez with his second goal of the game after making a solo run from the right flank against Joško Gvardiol, who could not deal with the Argentine.

Argentina qualified for their sixth World Cup final and will lock horns with either France or Morocco in a final on Sunday. Messi is currently a joint top goal scorer with French star Kylian Mbappe, and a record leading goal scorer for Argentina in the World Cup with 11 goals.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has won several honors in his football career, and the World Cup winners medal is the one missing in his cabinet.

