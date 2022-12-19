Messi makes retirement U-turn after World Cup victory

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has made a U-turn regarding his international football retirement following their World Cup final triumph over France on Sunday.

This is after Messi announced that the World Cup in Qatar would be his last appearance following their 3-0 semi-final victory over Croatia.

“I am very happy for finishing my journey in World Cups in a final, to play the last game in a final. That is very gratifying,” Messi said after the game on Tuesday night.

“Everything in this World Cup has been emotional, seeing how much it has been enjoyed in Argentina. There are a lot of years from this year to the next one. I don’t think I will be able to do that. To finish this way is brilliant.”

Indeed, his World Cup finished in a brilliant way, leading Argentina to lifting the prestigious trophy with his two goals in a dramatic final – for the first time since the Diego Maradona era in 1986, the third in their history.

The 35-year-old vowed that he will no longer retire from international football and that he will continue playing for Argentina.

“No, I’m not going to retire from the national team. I want to keep playing as World Cup champions with Argentina shirt,” Messi said during a post-match interview with tells TyC Sports.

The Paris Saint-Germain star previously came close to winning the trophy in 2014, when Argentina lost 1-0 to Germany.

He admitted that he always knew that one day he would be granted his prize that has been missing in his career.

“It’s crazy that it happened at the time it happened, but it’s amazing. It’s amazing that it could end this way. I said previously that God was going to grant me this and I don’t know why but I felt it was going to be this time,” he said.

“It took so long, but here it is. We suffered a lot, but we managed to do it. Can’t wait to be in Argentina to witness the insanity of this.”

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni backed his captain to continue playing for the international team, saying that his place will always be available.

“Messi should have a place in the next World Cup, we want him to continue. If he wants to keep playing, the number ’10’ jersey will always be ready for Lionel,” said Scaloni.

Messi made his debut in 2005 and has since played 172 times for Argentina, scoring a total of 98 goals – including 13 World Cup goals, and eight assists.

After the game, Messi expressed his gratitude to his teammates and to his country for their support.

“CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD!!!!!!! 🌎🏆. So many times I dreamed it, so much I wanted it that I still don’t fall, I can’t believe it……Thank you so much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us. We prove once again that Argentinians when we fight together and united we are able to achieve what we aim. The merit is of this group, which is above individuals, is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also the one of all Argentinians… We did it!!! LET’S GO ARGENTINA DAMN!!!!! 🙌🏻🙌🏻

We’re seeing you very soon… ” he wrote.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author