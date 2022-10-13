Mkhulise is one of the best dribblers in the country – Mngqithi

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has made a bold declaration that their midfielder Sphelele Mkhulise is one of the best dribblers in the country.

Mngiqthi is expecting Mkhulise to play another sterling role against La Passe in the second leg of their CAF Champions League match at Loftus Stadium on Friday night.

Sundowns walloped the Indian Ocean islanders 7-0 at the same venue in the first leg last week. The matches will be played in Mzansi because stadiums in Seychelles do not meet CAF standards.

Mkhulise scored his first goal of the season in the walloping and he will be looking for more.

“Very few people know that he is one of the best dribblers in the country. It is just that he is an introvert and he is not arrogant as we would like him to be. Arrogant and offensive players can determine the result of a game,” said Mngqithi.

“And in terms of establishing and consolidating our play, he is one player that we know when we are not playing very well, we will always go back to him to say make the team play.

“One of the reasons why we promoted him is because we wanted something close to Themba Zwane, a player who can help us in the attacking third.

“It’s something nice and refreshing when I hear the boy talking the way he talks, because this is the kind of talk we have about him with the other coaches.”

Mkhulise made his debut for Sundowns in the 2018/19 season, but he has not really set the scene alight. Tactically and technically, the stocky midfielder is highly rated.

“For me to grow and to improve, I think I have to listen to the coaches, I have to work hard, I have to run, I have to score goals, I have to assist, I have to work hard and that’s what they tell us,” said Mkhulise.

“You must always work hard and stay focused, because when you get a chance, you must be ready to take it. We have to focus and score more goals. The culture at Sundowns is about winning each and every match.”

