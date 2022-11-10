Only Gallants coach Malesela can make a team dance – Pitso

Al-Ahli Saudi coach Pitso Mosimane has congratulated Daniel “Dance” Malesela in style on his victory via Twitter, stating that he rates him highly.

One Coach in SA who knows how to make a team dance. I rate him highly. — Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) November 9, 2022

Marumo Gallants put three goals behind Al Ahli Tripoli’s net on Tuesday to advance 3-1 on aggregate to the CAF Confederations Cup group stages. The Limpopo-based outfit, led by Malesela, progressed to the group stages for the first time ever.

Despite being released by Gallants after leading them to the CAF Confederations Cup playoffs, Malesela returned to the club after controversially leaving Royal AM as co-coach.

Mosimane, the 58-year-old Saudi Arabia-based coach, is among the most successful football coaches on the continent, having won three CAF Champions League trophies with Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) and Al Ahly (Egypt), respectively.

Being complimented by one of the best coaches Africa has ever produced means Malesela is doing something right at Gallants.

Mosimane’s Al Ahli currently occupy position seven in the Saudi Arabian second division with 15 points after eight matches played. Ahli have three games in hand and could move to the top of the table if they win them all.

The Total Energies CAF Confederations Cup group-stage draw will be conducted on Wednesday, November 16 in Cairo, Egypt.

