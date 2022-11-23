Pep Guardiola signs new two-year deal with Manchester City

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has signed a new two-year contract, keeping him at the English Premier League side until June 2025, the football club said on Wednesday.

Guardiola took over at the Citizens in 2016 and has since made his presence felt in the premier league with 271 victories out of 374 matches. During this stay, he has also delivered 11 trophies including four league titles.

The 51-year-old expressed joy at the extension of his contract and assured success in the next two years.

“I am so pleased to be staying at Manchester City for another two years, I can’t say thank you enough to everyone at the club for trusting me. I am happy and comfortable here. I have everything I need to do my job as best as possible,” Guardiola said.

“I know the next chapter of this club will be amazing for the next decade. It happened over the last 10 years, and it will happen in the next 10 years, because this club is so stable.

“From day one, I felt something special being here. I cannot be in a better place. I still have the feeling [that] there is more we can achieve together, that is why I want to stay and continue fighting for trophies.”

Guardiola also had a special message for City fans.

Having won all the domestic trophies with the Citizens, Guardiola is yet to deliver the ultimate prize at the Etihad – the UEFA Champions League.

Currently occupying the second spot on the log standings with five points behind Arsenal, the Spaniard will look to overtake the Gunners and retain the league title.

