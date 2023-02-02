Percy Tau shines for Al-Ahly in Fifa Club World Cup clash

Percy Tau closed off the show in spectacular fashion when Egyptian giants Al-Ahly thumped Auckland City 3-0 at the Grand Stade de Tanger in Morocco during the Fifa Club World Cup tournament on Wednesday night.

The South African-born forward was on target in the 86th minute after he was set up by Mahmoud Kahraba with an exquisite back heel, which found a composed Tau who dinked the ball past goalkeeper Conor Tracey.

The 28-year-old has had it tough in Egypt after constantly battling with injuries since signing from English Premier League side Brighton Hove & Albion in 2018. The goal will be a confidence booster for the former Mamelodi Sundowns star.

Previously, Ahly secured third spots on two consecutive editions of the Fifa Club World Cup, which were delivered by South African-born coach Pitso Mosimane during his tenure at the Egyptian club.

Newly appointed coach Marcel Koller will be under immense pressure to emulate Mosimane and walk away with a medal at the prestigious club competition.

The Red Devils will meet Major Soccer League side Seattle Sounders in their second match on Saturday, with the winner set to face Spanish European champions Real Madrid in a semi-final clash.

