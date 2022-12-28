Philly’s Games viral video sparks Twitter debate

One of South Africa’s biggest festive season tournaments, Philly’s Games, are currently underway and have since been ridiculed for a bizarre display on Tuesday.

This is after players of Isithembiso were seen laying on the ground and gave the ball away in stoppage time against Phanda Phanda during their round of 16 second leg encounter.

Isithembiso were leading by three goals to nil, 6-0 on aggregate, when they pulled one of the most uncommon stunts in football – which saw one of the opposition players pick up the ball from his own half and went all the way to get a consolation goal with ease.

Isithembiso FC giving Phanda Phanda a consolation goal 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/uHA6dXMuuM — Football Stage (@Football__Stage) December 27, 2022

The bizarre moment left social media abuzz and sparked a debate on Twitter, with many football fans left frustrated by the act, saying that such stunts are the reason why South African football has lacked over the years, while some were in full support, stressing that is part of the kasi football game as it is just mere entertainment.

True enough, nowhere in the world does this happen hence these players will never play anywhere in the world — Bongani K Mahlangu (@BonganiKhensani) December 27, 2022

None of these boys will go pro, totally disgusting. — Mchunu_Mandla (@VinceMcHunu) December 27, 2022

😂😂😂 Kasi teams do this when they have an unassailable lead and there is no time left, those who are saying this is nonsense, stick to your robotic European football. — Tso (@maraporapo_10) December 27, 2022

The joy im having watching this😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️😂😂😂😂Football⚽⚽mxm — Lulutho (@Limitl3ssG_O_D) December 27, 2022

Despite the criticism, the local football competition has been a hub for scouts to discover new talent, with the likes of Mamelodi Sundowns star player Themba Zwane, Mthokozisi Yende, George Maluleka, amongst others whose talent was first spotted at the previous tournament editions, and recently, Kaizer Chiefs wonderkid, Mfundo Vilakazi.

The tournament has now entered day nine, with tournament holders Ambassadors FC taking on One Lion in the first round of quarterfinals at the Phomolong Grounds in Tembisa.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author